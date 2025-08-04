Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Jaouadi clinches 1500m gold, achieves double victory at world championships

Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Jaouadi has made waves at the World Swimming Championships by securing gold in the men’s 1500-meter freestyle, completing a stunning double victory after winning the 800m earlier in the week.

In a grueling race that came down to sheer willpower, Jaouadi edged out strong contenders, including American swimmer Bobby Finke. “It was hard for every one of us,” Jaouadi said after the race. “But I think the one who wanted it more was going to win — and I wanted it.”

With this triumph, Jaouadi cements his rising status in international swimming and brings pride to Tunisia, a country already known for producing champions like Olympic gold medalist Oussama Mellouli.

His back-to-back victories signal a new era for Tunisian swimming and inspire a generation of athletes across the Arab world.