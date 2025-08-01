Tensions escalate as trump orders nuclear submarines in response to medvedev's remarks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has ordered the repositioning of two nuclear submarines in response to what he called "highly provocative statements" from Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and current deputy chairman of its Security Council. The move marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric between the two figures, who have repeatedly clashed online.

Medvedev, known for his increasingly aggressive tone since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, responded defiantly to Trump’s threats, suggesting that if the U.S. leader was so provoked, "then Russia is clearly on the right track."

In a sarcastic retort, he referenced Trump’s fondness for zombie films, writing, "As for India’s and Russia’s so-called 'dead economies' and 'venturing into perilous territory,' he should recall his favorite films about 'the walking dead,' as well as the potential dangers posed by the legendary 'Dead Hand.'"

The exchange unfolded on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, which is banned in Russia.

Trump warned that "words carry significant weight and can often result in unforeseen consequences," expressing hope that the situation would not spiral further.

Submarine deployment details unclear amid diplomatic push

The practical implications of Trump’s submarine order remain uncertain, as U.S. nuclear submarines already operate globally in strategic areas.

However, the announcement comes at a delicate moment in U.S.-Russia relations.

Trump has dispatched special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to push for a Ukraine ceasefire, threatening new sanctions if no progress is made within a shortened 10-day deadline—originally set at 50 days.

Medvedev’s transformation from liberal to hardliner

Once seen as a moderate reformer during his 2008-2012 presidency, Medvedev has reinvented himself as a hawkish propagandist since the Ukraine war began.

Analysts suggest his fiery rhetoric—including frequent nuclear threats—is aimed at currying favor with President Vladimir Putin and military hardliners.

His social media tirades against Western leaders have become a hallmark of his current role.

History of online clashes

This is not the first heated exchange between the two.

Earlier this month, Medvedev mocked Trump’s ultimatums to Russia, writing, "The world trembled, anticipating the fallout.

Aggressive Europe was let down. Russia remained unfazed." He has repeatedly dismissed U.S. demands, warning that Trump’s approach risks provoking conflict not with Ukraine but with "his own nation."

As tensions mount, the submarine repositioning underscores how deeply personal rivalries and social media posturing are influencing high-stakes geopolitics.

With Witkoff’s mission underway and deadlines looming, the next moves—both online and offline—could prove critical.