Redefining music: Shi Qichao's household items as instruments in Dongying

In a small studio in Dongying, Shandong Province, Shi Qichao is revolutionizing music by transforming everyday objects—from carrots to construction materials—into fully functional instruments. His inventive creations have captivated social media, blending art with sustainability while challenging traditional notions of musical craftsmanship.

Shi’s journey began with a simple observation: a carrot’s resemblance to a flute.

"When I hollowed it out and played it, the sound was unexpectedly beautiful," he recalled.

This sparked his experimentation, leading to an array of unconventional instruments, including:

A brick-carved xun (traditional Chinese ocarina)

A PVC pipe zither

A "vegetable flute" made from leafy greens

A "waste-free drum kit" assembled from recycled materials

His creations, shared widely on social media, blur the line between utility and artistry.

Skepticism and Viral Fame

Despite his ingenuity, Shi faced backlash from skeptics who dismissed his work as gimmicks. "People accused me of dubbing sounds or faking instruments," he said.

To prove authenticity, he once smashed a carrot flute on camera after playing—yet doubts persisted.

"Some called me a show-off, but this is genuine innovation," he countered.

The tide turned when a livestream concert of his eco-friendly instruments drew an unexpected crowd.

"I thought two people might watch. Instead, audiences stayed till the end—it boosted my confidence," Shi shared.

Music with a Mission: Sustainability and Community

Now, Shi leverages his platform for broader impact:

Supporting Local Farmers: He livestreams sales of fresh produce from nearby greenhouses.

Eco-Advocacy: By crafting instruments from seashells (collected along the Yellow River Delta) and discarded materials, he promotes upcycling.

"Music can remind us to protect our environment," he says.

Redefining Art in the Digital Age

Shi’s story reflects a modern artistic paradox: viral attention breeds both admiration and distrust.

Yet his persistence has carved a niche where tradition meets experimentation, and sustainability harmonizes with sound.

As he puts it, "If a carrot can sing, why limit music to convention?"