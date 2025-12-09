In Trinidad and Tobago, a new generation embraces the sound of the steelpan

The steelpan - a percussion instrument created in Trinidad and Tobago in 1939 - is making a comeback as a new generation embraces its vibrant sound. Fans of the pan say new technology has made the instrument more accessible and affordable, with more schools introducing it to students.

The uplifting sound of the steelpan fills the air in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, with the party in full swing as musicians compete in a local steelpan competition.

Nearly a century after its creation, the instrument is experiencing a popularity boom as a new generation embraces its bright and melodious sound. Fans of the instrument created in Trinidad and Tobago in 1939 say new technology has made the steelpan more accessible and affordable, and a growing number of schools are introducing students to it.

Any genre of music - even Christmas tunes

Amrit Samaroo is the son of Jit Samaroo, a legendary steelpan music arranger, player and composer. He's followed in his father's footsteps and leads Trinidad and Tobago’s Supernovas Steel Orchestra.

"(We are) Blessed, I would say, to have this instrument that was born out of rebellion and resilience and really a spirit of a people that went into this and came out. From African roots to now global acceptance," he says.

The pan's lilting sound brings images of the Caribbean to mind, but until recently it was the kind of music that was more popular with older people in Trinidad. Pannists, who play the instrument, boast about the steelpan being able to belt out any genre of music - even Christmas tunes. Add the influence of whatever is trending, and you get an instrument that’s growing its fanbase at a rapid pace.

Technology is also playing a part in the instrument's resurgence. Steelpan manufacturers no longer have to wait for discarded drums to make the pan, which was officially recognized as the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago in July 2024.

An "out-of-body experience"

At Panland, a local company that’s been making the steelpan for over 30 years, workers say a steelpan can now be made in a 9-to-5 shift with the help of power tools, a powerful flame-thrower and mobile apps. Previously, it could take more than a month to make a single steelpan.

Panland produces steelpans that are more affordable and durable because of a powder coating they apply, according to company president Michael Cooper.

“The technology of the pan now and the making of the pan and that whole industry and the people involved who make these pans, that has traveled also, on its own journey,” he says.

At the Exodus Steel Orchestra based in east Trinidad, students as young as five can learn to play the steelpan. Student Jael Grant is just 17, but has been playing the instrument for 12 years.

"I would say it’s been a lovely experience. Pan is an out-of-body experience, that’s the best way I can describe it. Pan is like the one instrument, where you don’t just hear the pan or play the pan, you would feel the music in your body," she says.

The steelpan has recently received more formal recognition. Earlier this year, the government of the twin-island republic changed the country’s coat of arms by replacing Christopher Columbus’ three ships with a steelpan. And World Steelpan Day is now celebrated annually on August 11, following a proclamation by the United Nations.