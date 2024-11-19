Highly-anticipated Wicked makes its cinema debut in South Africa

Wicked, the highly anticipated adaptation of the broadway musical, makes its cinema premiere this week, including in South Africa.

Having already garnered some rave reviews, some are demanding Oscar consideration for pop star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda.

Meanwhile, the film’s actors say they’re content that people are enjoying their work.

Ethan Slater said, “The fact that the movie is getting a lot of attention has been really exciting because it's an all of these people are so passionate about it and they want to learn more and they can't wait to see it. And I'm really excited that we're getting to that point in that process where people are going to start to actually be able to watch this movie and like understand why we love it so much and why we're so hyped on it in such a crazy way.”

The cast sang live on set, which they describe as a daunting but enjoyable experience.

“I said I got to do it now. If I've never done it before, I better do it now. Because being around them, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, they are more than 'A.' They are super 'A'++++. So, you know, it is a thrill to just give it a try,” says Jeff Goldblum.

A view echoed by the film's director, who also described making the movie alongside a star-studded cast as a dream come true.

“It's a dream job. It's a dream life to be able to make movies at this scale, to work with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, to make a movie that means so much to me, to so many people, and put it on the giant screen with the Emerald City and Munchkin. I mean, everything's a dream. So, the fact that we also get a beautiful family to make this movie for, I couldn't ask for anything more,” said director Jon M. Chu.

The plot traces the relationship origin story of Elphaba, WIcked Witch of the West, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda the Good, portrayed by Grande, from "The Wizard of Oz."

The popular Broadway musical first debuted just over two decades ago, starring Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as the two leading characters.