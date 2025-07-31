Kenya cracks down on alcohol sales nationwide

Kenya is taking bold steps to curb alcohol consumption. The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, or NACADA, has just announced a sweeping crackdown on where and how alcohol can be sold across the country.

In a report released Wednesday, July 30, the authority banned alcohol sales in ten types of locations. The move is part of a broader effort to reduce access to alcohol, drugs, and other substances of abuse.

Under the new rules, selling alcohol through online platforms, home deliveries, and couriers is now completely prohibited. Also affected are petrol stations, restaurants, residential areas, and even toy shops or any outlet linked to children’s products.

In addition, the legal drinking age has been raised from 18 to 21. Anyone under 21 is no longer allowed to enter any place that sells alcohol, regardless of whether they are with an adult.

This marks a major shift in Kenya’s approach to regulating alcohol and protecting public health.