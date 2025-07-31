Global youths gather in Beijing to Champion peace and dialogue

Over 3,000 young leaders and students from around the world gathered in Beijing on Tuesday for the World Youth Conference for Peace, a global call for unity, cooperation, and dialogue amid rising global tensions. Held under the theme "Together for Peace," the event marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Participants from all continents took part in discussions, cultural exchanges, and panels aimed at encouraging youth-led responses to today’s global challenges — from conflict resolution and climate change to innovation for the social good.

“We must be fully aware that peace is hard-won,” said Li Hanchen, a student from Peking University. “It is most valuable for peace-loving young people from around the world to come together to enhance and deepen understanding, exchange ideas, and form friendships.”

The conference emphasized international cooperation as a cornerstone of peacebuilding. Jacobo Garcia, president of the Global Youth Leadership Forum, stressed the need for meaningful interaction across cultures: “It’s very important that young people understand the importance of global cooperation… not only to understand each other but to gain from the opportunities international exchange brings.”

The event concluded with the launch of the World Youth Peace Initiative, encouraging youth to serve as guardians of peace, champions of cross-cultural understanding, and advocates for sustainable progress.

In a world facing persistent instability, the youth of today are making a united call: peace must be protected, nurtured, and built together.