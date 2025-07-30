Japan earthquake triggers tsunami warnings across pacific

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami alert along the Pacific coast after detecting waves as tall as 40 cm (1.3 ft) at 16 locations, stretching from Hokkaido down to just northeast of Tokyo. Authorities warned that larger waves may follow and urged coastal residents to remain cautious.

Warnings are now in place for coastal regions from Alaska and Hawaii all the way to New Zealand. In the United States, the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska forecasts wave heights ranging from under one foot up to five feet (about 30 cm to 1.5 m) along parts of Alaska, Oregon, Washington, and California. Officials say impacts could persist for hours or even more than a day.

Dave Snider, Tsunami Warning Coordinator, stressed that tsunamis come in a series of powerful surges, not a single wave and gain force as they slow and pile up near shoreline terrain.

In Hawaii, evacuation shelters have been opened at schools and community centers. Honolulu has suspended late‑evening bus routes and advised drivers in flood zones to move to higher ground. Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon Hao urged early evacuation to avoid dangerous situations.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office issued a stern plea: do not go to the coast to take photos of the waves they could endanger both the public and rescuers.

In British Columbia, waves of less than 30 cm (under one foot) are expected to reach Tofino around 11:30 p.m. local time, with Langara Island potentially affected by 10:05 p.m. Local governments have been advised to clear marinas and beach areas.

On Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, damage and evacuations are already being reported in regions nearest the earthquake’s epicenter underscoring the serious impact of the seismic event.