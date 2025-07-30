Angola fuel protests turn deadly as fatalities rise to 22

At least 22 people have been killed in violent protests across Angola following a sharp fuel price hike, authorities said Wednesday, marking a dramatic escalation from the previous day’s death toll of four. The unrest, triggered by the government’s decision to slash diesel subsidies, has led to widespread clashes, looting, and mass arrests, with tensions spreading from the capital, Luanda, to other provinces.

The protests began Monday after minibus taxi unions launched a three-day strike in response to the government’s move to raise diesel prices by one-third—a measure aimed at curbing costly subsidies and stabilizing public finances.

The demonstrations quickly turned violent, with reports of looting, vandalism, and deadly confrontations between protesters and police.

President João Lourenço’s cabinet held an emergency meeting Wednesday to assess the security crisis and coordinate law enforcement’s response.

A presidential statement confirmed 22 fatalities, 197 injuries, and 1,214 arrests, along with damage to 66 shops, 25 vehicles, and the looting of multiple supermarkets and warehouses.

This latest upheaval echoes unrest in 2023, when similar subsidy cuts—backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)—sparked fatal protests.

Angola, a major oil producer, has been gradually phasing out fuel subsidies, which last year accounted for 4% of GDP, according to the finance minister.

Investors are closely tracking the reforms, viewing them as a test of Angola’s commitment to fiscal discipline.

"Subsidy removal signals the government’s willingness to make tough structural reforms," said Pieter Niesten, an emerging markets debt manager at Neuberger Berman, noting that fuel subsidies are expected to drop to 1.8% of GDP this year.

The crisis underscores the economic and social risks of austerity measures in a nation where many rely on subsidized fuel for livelihoods.

As anger simmers, the government faces mounting pressure to balance fiscal reforms with public stability.