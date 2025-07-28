'Lilo & Stitch' stars excited for sequel after box office success

The live action remake of the animated Disney film 'Lilo & Stitch' is the breakout hit of 2025.

The film made more than $1 billion worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing movie of the year so far.

This achievement also changed the lives of the film’s stars. Actor Sydney Agudong, who play's Lilo's older sister Nani, described the experience as "surreal" and "a whirlwind."

"The fact that it's still successful is incredible", she said, while also appreciating that "I get to go home, I get to celebrate it with the family and the community, and I get go to the beach and have fun all over again, and I'm just the same."

Agudong and her co-stars, Maia Kealoha and Tia Carrere, celebrated the success of 'Lilo & Stitch' with fans at Comic-Con in San Diego last week.

They also promoted the film’s upcoming streaming debut for rental and video-on-demand.

The journey has been especially unique for 8-year-old Kealoha, who plays Lilo. She said she has been recognised in stores "like five thousand times."

The original 'Lilo & Stitch' movie was released in 2002 and quickly became a fan favourite. It tells the story of an orphaned Hawaiian girl who develops a strong bond with a strange extraterrestrial creature.

The film explores the Hawaiian concept of "ohana" which means family in an extended sense of the term.

Agudong said the movie was “an ode to Hawaii.”

“It is a great big Hawaiian roller coaster ride that we're all just riding, but we're still keeping it real", said Tia Carrere.

Disney announced in June that a sequel was in development after the first live action remake smashed the box office.

The film’s three stars said they were ready to be part of the adventure once again.

The success of the first 'Lilo & Stitch' movie in 2002 paved the way for an entire franchise, with several films and TV adaptations, but also books, comics and even video games.

The adventures of Lilo and her blue little friend are unlikely to end anytime soon.