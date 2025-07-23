Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return in Freakier Friday, a sequel tied to nostalgia and tragedy

Twenty-two years after the original hit theaters, Freaky Friday is back with stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their iconic roles in Freakier Friday. The sequel, filmed in Los Angeles just like the 2003 original, blends supernatural comedy with heartfelt nostalgia.

“The movie is a love letter to Los Angeles,” Curtis said. “I told Disney I would not shoot it in Atlanta. I would not shoot it in Vancouver. If they didn't get the tax credit, I wasn't going to make the movie.”

That tribute became even more meaningful after several filming locations, including the original Freaky Friday house, were destroyed by wildfires that swept through parts of Los Angeles in January.

“I remember shooting at that house again,” Lohan recalled. “It was so nostalgic. When I found out it had burned down, it was heartbreaking. My heart goes out to everyone who lost their homes.”

In Freakier Friday, Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) reunite 22 years after their first body-swap incident. As Anna prepares to remarry without the approval of her daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter, a visit to a palm reader triggers another chaotic body swap, this time involving all four women.

Actor Rosalind Chao, who joins the returning cast, said the film brings generations together. “People want to feel good right now. Freakier Friday lets us see each other with empathy.”

The sequel also features Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, and Christina Vidal Mitchell. Freakier Friday will be released in the U.S. on August 8.