DRC: speculations rise over potential government reshuffle on the horizon

Is the DRC on the verge of a government reshuffle? Speculation has been rife for weeks, and it now seems to be validated. As reported by multiple sources in contact with RFI, President Félix Tshisekedi revealed during the Council of Ministers meeting on July 25, 2025, his plans to replace certain government members.

Several ministers present reported that he indicated it was the final meeting for some of them, mentioning a “downsizing.”

Two significant changes are anticipated: a decrease in the number of ministers and an invitation to other political factions.

The administration has pledged to reduce the operational budgets of ministries and institutions by 30% and to decrease the salaries of public officials and institutional heads.

From a political standpoint, this reshuffle is a response to consultations held about three months ago by Eberande Kolongele, the president's special advisor on security.

Moreover, the head of state has recently met with several opposition members with the aim of creating a united front against those responsible for violence in the eastern part of the country.

Lastly, in February, Félix Tshisekedi expressed criticism towards certain leaders of the Sacred Union, his own coalition.

“I haven't observed many individuals stepping up to encourage our youth to enlist and defend the homeland. I regret that,” he remarked during a meeting with Congress members, senators, and political leaders from his platform.