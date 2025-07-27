Coalition led by paramilitary RSF forms parallel government in Sudan

After 27-months of civil war, a Sudanese coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces says it has formed a parallel government.

The announcement on Saturday came nearly five months after it announced its intention to do so, and raises concerns that the move could prolong the devastating conflict.

RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was named head of the new 15-member Presidential Council.

Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) - one of the country's largest rebel groups - was appointed as vice-president.

Civilian politician, Mohamed Hassan Al-Ta'ayshi, who served on the Transitional Sovereign Council from 2019 until the 2021 military coup, was named as prime minister.

The parallel government aims to challenge the military-aligned international-recognised administration’s legitimacy.

The military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, condemned the creation of a parallel government and has promised to keep fighting until it controls all of Sudan.

It holds the north, east, and centre of the country, after recently retaking the capital Khartoum.

The RSF controls most of Darfur (west) and parts of Kordofan (south-central), where recent attacks left hundreds dead, according to local human rights groups.

The ongoing conflict between the RSF and the military has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations saying about half the population faces increasing hunger and famine.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the fighting which has resulted in the displacement of nearly 13 million people.