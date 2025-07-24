Youth activists applaud UN court's climate change advisory ruling

Youth climate change activists celebrated on Wednesday as the United Nations' highest court issued a significant advisory opinion stating that countries could breach international law if they neglect to implement measures to safeguard the planet against climate change.

Furthermore, nations affected by its impacts might be entitled to reparations.

Advocates quickly expressed their enthusiasm for the International Court of Justice's stance on the responsibilities of nations to address climate change and the repercussions they could face for inaction.

This non-binding opinion was recognized as a pivotal moment in the realm of international climate law.

Importantly, the court declared that a "clean, healthy and sustainable environment" is a fundamental human right.

This opens the door for further legal actions, including states returning to the ICJ to hold one another accountable, as well as domestic lawsuits and legal frameworks such as investment agreements.

The case was spearheaded by the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, with support from over 130 countries.

All U.N. member states, including major greenhouse gas emitters like the United States and China, are participants in the court.

Climate activists gathered outside the packed courtroom, displaying a banner that proclaimed: "Courts have spoken. The law is clear. States must ACT NOW."

They observed the ruling on a large screen, applauding and cheering at various moments during the two-hour session.

As the proceedings concluded, others exited the courtroom with laughter and embraces.