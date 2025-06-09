UN ocean conference opens in Nice with focus on conservation, climate action

The third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) opened Monday in Nice, France, bringing together world leaders, scientists, and environmental advocates to address urgent challenges facing the world's oceans, from pollution to overfishing and climate change.

France and Costa Rica co-hosted the five-day conference, which aims to accelerate global efforts to protect marine ecosystems. These ecosystems sustain over three billion people and play a critical role in regulating the Earth's climate.

"The ocean, if we protect it, can help us fight climate change. So if we protect seagrass beds, for example, seagrass beds are like amazing heroes in catching carbon. If we protect whales, they also capture carbon. And healthy fisheries are also part of the carbon capture. And the deep sea, which we know is vital for carbon capture and storage," said Jessica Battle, marine manager at the World Wildlife Fund International.

Key priorities for the conference include advancing the "30x30" target, a global commitment to protect 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030. Currently, only 8.4 percent of marine areas are under some form of protection.

"The action needs to start now and we need to put money and action behind these pledges and that is really what we are looking for at this ocean conference," Battle said.

Another primary focus is securing enough ratifications for the High Seas Treaty, formally known as the BBNJ Agreement, which would enable the creation of marine protected areas in international waters. The treaty requires approval from at least 60 countries to take effect, but only 32 have ratified it so far.

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the urgency of reaching the ratification threshold by the September 2025 deadline, while also calling for stronger measures against illegal fishing and harmful fisheries subsidies.

The conference features high-level discussions on sustainable financing mechanisms, including "blue bonds" and "blue loans," to support ocean conservation efforts.

Scientists warn that rising ocean temperatures, acidification, and sea level rise threaten marine biodiversity and coastal communities, underscoring the need for coordinated global action.