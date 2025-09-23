Certainly! Here's a polished 250-word news article based on your content:

US President Donald Trump delivered a fiery, nearly hour-long speech at the United Nations General Assembly, taking aim at the UN itself, global climate policy, and Europe’s approach to immigration and energy.

Trump didn’t mince words, calling climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.” He accused the United Nations and other international bodies of pushing a false climate agenda that, in his view, has crippled national economies.

"All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong," Trump declared. "If you don't get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail."

Turning his attention to Europe, Trump warned of what he described as a “double-tailed monster” the combined threat of unchecked immigration and aggressive green energy policies.

“I love Europe, and I hate to see it being devastated by energy and immigration,” he said. “You're doing it because you want to be nice... and you're destroying your heritage.”

Trump criticized Europe’s immigration levels as part of a “globalist migration agenda,” urging allies to “end the failed experiment of open borders.”

He emphasized the need for immediate action, warning European leaders that unless they take strong control over what he called an “unmitigated immigration disaster” and a “fake energy catastrophe,” they risk losing their national identity and economic stability.