Freed Israeli hostage urges Government to end war

A freed Israeli hostage is calling on the Israeli government to end the war in Gaza to free the remaining captives. Arbel Yehoud, who was freed after 482 days in captivity in a ceasefire earlier this year, told lawmakers at a parliamentary committee Monday that they will have blood on their hands "if you do not stop the war."

Yehoud's partner, Ariel Cunio, is still held in Gaza, along with 57 others, 23 of whom are believed to be alive. She said she was terrified by the sounds of missiles and bombs while she was held captive.

She said she would be beaten if her captors' relatives were harmed in Israeli strikes and held in isolation "without food fit for human consumption and with a level of hygiene like in the concentration camps during the Holocaust.” "As someone who was there, I know that only through negotiations is (returning the hostages) possible," she said.