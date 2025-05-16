Chad’s former prime minister and opposition leader arrested for 'inciting hatred'

Chad’s former prime minister and opposition leader, Succès Masra, was arrested early on Friday morning at his home in Gassi, a district of the capital, N’Djamena.

Surveillance footage shows the leader of the Transformers political party being taken away by a squad of armed men.

He has been accused of inciting hatred in connection with deadly clashes in the south-west of the country.

In a press conference, his party said he had been kidnapped and demanded his unconditional release.

“The Transformers, a party has always advocated peaceful civic engagement, wishes to express its deep concern over this brutal action,” said its secretary general, Dr Tog-Yeum Nagorngar.

“It was carried out outside of any known legal procedure and in blatant violation of civil and political rights guaranteed by the constitution.”

Prosecutor Oumar Mahamat Kedelaye later said Masra had been detained in connection with a clash on Wednesday in the south-western region of Logone-Occidental.

He said investigations carried out by the judicial police had revealed Masra’s alleged involved in the incident.

“Messages were circulated, particularly on social media, calling on people to arm themselves against fellow citizens,” he said.

The prosecutor gave no details on the content of these message or if Masra had been behind them.

Wednesday’s violent clashes are believed to have been triggered by a land dispute between herders and local communities.

At least 41 people were killed and more than 80 others have been detained.

Masra, a fierce critic of President Mahamat Déby who came second in last year’s elections, has called on his supporters to remain calm.