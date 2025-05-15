Mazraoui calls premier league season “Shitty” ahead of Europa League Final

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has delivered a candid assessment of the club’s turbulent season, bluntly labelling their Premier League campaign as “shitty” while pinning hopes on a Europa League triumph to salvage pride.

Speaking at the club’s media day ahead of next week’s Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao, the Moroccan international didn’t hold back.

“Europa League season will be a big success, but the Premier League season will be shitty,” Mazraoui said. “That’s just the reality. Of course, in the end, you might have a trophy, but the Premier League is the main competition — it’s every week, week in, week out, and that’s what people judge you on.”

Mazraoui, who joined United after spells at top European clubs, admitted the losing culture this season has been difficult to digest.

“I come from clubs where I'm not used to losing. I will never get used to losing, wherever I am. So yeah, it's painful,” he said. “Life is sometimes painful, and you just have to go through it.”

Despite the disappointment, the defender remains upbeat ahead of the high-stakes final, drawing on his World Cup experience with Morocco.

“It’s not my first high-pressure game. I’ve played in a World Cup semi-final,” he said. “This is similar in a way. I love the pressure.”

Manchester United’s domestic woes hit a new low after their 17th league defeat — a 2-0 home loss to West Ham — which left them 16th in the Premier League table. Head coach Ruben Amorim described the season as “embarrassing,” even suggesting it might be the worst team in the club’s history.

United now look to the Europa League final as a last chance at silverware — and Champions League qualification — in what has been a chaotic campaign marked by inconsistency, internal tension, and mounting pressure on players and staff alike.