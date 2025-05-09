Sudan: Port Sudan hit by drone strikes for sixth consecutive day, UN sounds alarm

Port Sudan came under drone attack again on Friday, May 9, the sixth consecutive day of strikes in the coastal city that has become a vital hub for humanitarian aid and a refuge for civilians fleeing Sudan’s two-year war.

The attacks, reportedly carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), targeted key infrastructure including the airport, the port, and public buildings.

Footage online showed thick smoke rising over the city, but no official casualties or damage assessments have been released yet.

The United Nations has expressed grave concern, warning that this latest escalation risks mass civilian casualties and the destruction of essential infrastructure. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, through his spokesperson Farhan Haq, said he is alarmed by the violence spreading into an area that has served as a safe haven for thousands displaced from Khartoum and beyond.

The UN is urging all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and refrain from targeting civilians. With aid routes now threatened, the crisis in Sudan risks deepening even further.