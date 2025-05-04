Welcome to Africanews

Sudan: RSF drone attack hits Port Sudan base

Port Sudan   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

The Sudanese army says the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have launched their first drone attack on the eastern city of Port Sudan. The RSF targeted Osman Digna Air Base, an ammunition depot, and civilian facilities near the airport, according to the military.

Damage has been reported, but no casualties so far. Flights in and out of Port Sudan have been suspended. One passenger plane from Dubai was forced to divert and land in Saudi Arabia after the strike.

The attack marks a dangerous shift, hitting a city once seen as a safe zone. Port Sudan had become the de facto seat of government and a refuge for displaced people since war erupted between the army and RSF in 2023.

