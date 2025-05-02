DR Congo, Rwanda reach preliminary agreement after Doha talks

By Africanews
Félix Tshisekedi
Congo and Rwanda were expected to submit a draft agreement to end the war in Congo's east Friday.
The agreement would be in line with a declaration of principles signed in Washington a week ago.
Delegations from Kinshasa and Kigali have been meeting in Qatar to iron out their differences.
On Wednesday, the US president's Africa envoy Massad Boulous joined Congolese, Rwandan, Togolese and French representatives at the talks in Doha.
The draft deal would cover issues such as territorial sovereignty, the fight against armed groups, the mineral trade, refugees, and the role of international forces, particularly MONUSCO.
Rwanda-backed rebels took control of two provincial capitals in eastern Congo earlier this year, forcing Kinshasa to soften its stance on dialogue with the M23 group.
