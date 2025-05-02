Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DR Congo, Rwanda reach preliminary agreement after Doha talks

Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, left, and Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, right, on April 25, 2025 in Washington   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jacquelyn Martin/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Félix Tshisekedi

Congo and Rwanda were expected to submit a draft agreement to end the war in Congo's east Friday.

The agreement would be in line with a declaration of principles signed in Washington a week ago.

Delegations from Kinshasa and Kigali have been meeting in Qatar to iron out their differences.

On Wednesday, the US president's Africa envoy Massad Boulous joined Congolese, Rwandan, Togolese and French representatives at the talks in Doha.

The draft deal would cover issues such as territorial sovereignty, the fight against armed groups, the mineral trade, refugees, and the role of international forces, particularly MONUSCO.

Rwanda-backed rebels took control of two provincial capitals in eastern Congo earlier this year, forcing Kinshasa to soften its stance on dialogue with the M23 group.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..