Trump marks his first 100 days in office amid trade impasse with China

The US president, Donald Trump, is marking 100 days in office, but with frictions all over, brought about by the global tariffs mostly targeting China.

Democrats have tallied it up: The Trump administration has frozen, stalled, or otherwise disrupted some $430 billion in federal funds — from disease research to Head Start for children to disaster aid — in what top Democrats say is an “unprecedented and dangerous” assault on programs used by countless Americans.

"The first 100 days of the Trump administration have been characterized by chaos, cruelty, and corruption. America is better than this. We should be able to do better for the American people. The Trump administration has failed. And Republicans in Congress are behaving like a useless rubber stamp, and allowing extremism to hurt the American people. Now is a moment of truth. Will a handful of House Republicans step up on behalf of the American people and prevent the largest Medicaid cut in American history? Will House Republicans stand up for the veterans of America? Will House Republicans stand up and stop this effort to take food out of the mouths of children in the United States of America? asked Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the minority Leader.

A recently released AP-NORC poll finds many Americans don't agree with President Trump’s aggressive efforts to quickly enact his agenda, and even Republicans aren't overwhelmingly convinced his attention has been in the right place. Americans are nearly twice as likely to say Trump has been mostly focusing on the wrong priorities as to say he's been focusing on the right ones. The findings suggest Democrats are even unhappier with the reality of the second Trump term than before he was sworn in.

While about 7 in 10 Republicans say Trump has been at least a “good” president so far, only about half say he’s emphasized the right things.