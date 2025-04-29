Welcome to Africanews

Russia battles blaze after Iran explosion

In this photo provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society on Sunday, April 27, 2025, firefighters try to extinguish the fire after a massive explosion and fire rocked the Sha   -  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Iran

Russian firefighting airtankers dropped more than a hundred tons of water at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port, after a massive explosion last Saturday. Two Russian airtankers dropped more than 130 tons of water, the Russian Emergency Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The images released on Tuesday show airtankers dropping water as smoke rises from the port area. Iranian officials announced Monday that the fire had been put out at the port rocked by an explosion as the death toll in the blast rose to at least 70 people killed.

The port reportedly took in a chemical component needed for solid fuel for ballistic missiles — something denied by authorities, though they've not explained the source of the power that caused such destruction.

