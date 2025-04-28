Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger apologizes for Copa del Rey outburst

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger has apologized for his outburst of rage against the referee at the end of his team’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

The Germany defender was incensed when teammate Kylian Mbappé was pulled back for a foul instead of threatening for a goal at the end of extra time in the 3-2 defeat that finished in the early hours on Sunday, and he had to be restrained by teammates and coaching staff after apparently throwing a small bag of ice onto the field and shouting at the referee.

“There’s definitely no excuse for my behavior last night,” Rüdiger wrote Sunday in an Instagram story. “I’m very sorry for that. We played a very good game from the 2nd half on.”

Rüdiger had gone off midway through the second period of extra time after earlier having had his legs bandaged.

“After 111 minutes I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake,” Rüdiger said. “Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night.”

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea also handed out red cards to Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez for protesting.

De Burgos wrote in his match report that Rüdiger “threw an object from the coaching area that didn’t reach me,” and that the Germany defender had displayed “an aggressive attitude.”

Rüdiger faces a possible multi-game suspension, while Bellingham and Vázquez likely face lesser sanctions.

The day before the final De Burgos denounced a campaign to discredit him by Real Madrid’s official club television station.