Zelenskyy Cuts South Africa Visit Short After Deadly Strikes on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is cutting short his state visit to South Africa after deadly Russian missile and drone strikes hit Kyiv overnight.

Nine people were killed and more than 60 injured, including children, in what Ukrainian officials called one of the most intense attacks in weeks.

Zelenskyy had just arrived Wednesday evening, amid renewed criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused him of prolonging the war by refusing to cede Crimea to Russia.

Zelenskyy was expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss cooperation and peace efforts. Ramaphosa has tried to position himself as a mediator, citing ties with Russia through BRICS.

But Zelenskyy has questioned Russia’s intentions, saying a so-called Easter ceasefire was never honoured as attacks continued.