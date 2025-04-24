Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Zelenskyy Cuts South Africa Visit Short After Deadly Strikes on Kyiv

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, April 2   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is cutting short his state visit to South Africa after deadly Russian missile and drone strikes hit Kyiv overnight.

Nine people were killed and more than 60 injured, including children, in what Ukrainian officials called one of the most intense attacks in weeks.

Zelenskyy had just arrived Wednesday evening, amid renewed criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused him of prolonging the war by refusing to cede Crimea to Russia.

Zelenskyy was expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss cooperation and peace efforts. Ramaphosa has tried to position himself as a mediator, citing ties with Russia through BRICS.

But Zelenskyy has questioned Russia’s intentions, saying a so-called Easter ceasefire was never honoured as attacks continued.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..