Congo suspends Kabila's political party over rebel 'ties'

Congolese authorities said Saturday they had suspended the party of former President Joseph Kabila.

An Interior ministry statement justifying the ban on the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) accused Kabila of of 'overt' activism.

It said the 53-year-old had been reluctant to condemn M23, the rebel group controlling North and South KIvu provinces.

Kinshasa has accused Kabila, in self-imposed exile since 2023 until Friday, of supporting separatist armed rebellion in the country's east.

Kabila who ruled Congo until 2019 made a low key return to the country Friday.

He arrived in the rebel-held city of Goma through Rwanda.

Weeks before his return, Kabila said he wanted to make a contribution to peace in Congo without elaborating how.

Days ago, Congolese security forces raided two properties belonging to Kabila - a farm east of Kinshasa and a compound in the capital. The raids were confirmed by the Kabila family spokesperson.

There has been no word from the party on its suspension.

Separately, the justice ministry said that a prosecutor had started legal action against Kabila for his ties with M23, the rebel group that Kinshasa says is backed by Rwanda.