French diplomats given 48-hour notice to leave Algeria

Algeria has instructed 12 French officials to leave the country within 48 hours, as stated by the French foreign minister on Monday.

This action is reportedly related to the arrest of three Algerian nationals in France.

"I am asking Algerian authorities to abandon these expulsion measures... if the decision to send back our officials is maintained, we will have no other choice but to respond immediately," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

A diplomatic source revealed that among those asked to depart are members of the French interior ministry.

This incident follows the indictment of three Algerians, including a consular official, by French prosecutors on Friday, who are suspected of participating in the abduction of Algerian influencer Amir Boukhors in a Paris suburb in April 2024.

Known as "Amir DZ," Boukhors is a vocal opponent of the Algerian government and has amassed over a million followers on TikTok and was granted political asylum in 2023.

The Algerian government is calling for his return to face legal proceedings, having issued nine international arrest warrants against him for alleged fraud and terrorism.

This situation puts additional pressure on a relationship that is already in disrepair. For decades, the ties between Paris and Algiers have been intricate, despite ongoing efforts to enhance their relationship.