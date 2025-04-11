Welcome to Africanews

Palestinians lined up for hours for food by a charity kitchen in central Gaza.

Palestinian children receive donated food at a distribution center in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Friday, April 11, 2025.   -  
AP Photo
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Gaza City

Large groups of Palestinians gathered for hours in a playground in central Gaza, eagerly awaiting food distributed by a charity kitchen on Friday.

Among the crowd, many children stood in front of sizable pots as charity workers served rice, the only meal available that day, to those anxiously anticipating their portions.

Some individuals were seen filling plastic bags with the cooked rice.

"There is no flour, gas, or wood. Everything is too expensive, and we have no money," shared Reem Oweis, a displaced resident from al-Mughraqa in southern Gaza, as she held an empty plastic container.

Israel has intensified its military actions in Gaza, aiming to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages, 59 of whom remain captive, with over half reported deceased.

A blockade has been enforced, restricting food, fuel, and humanitarian aid from entering the area, resulting in severe shortages for civilians.

As aid supplies continue to diminish, Nema Faragallah, another displaced woman from al-Mughraqa, expressed her despair, stating that in addition to having no income, there are no vegetables, flour, or bread available. "I rely entirely on charity kitchens. If they were to close, my children and I would not survive," she lamented.

Additional sources • Other agencies

