Nigerian court jails makeup artist for spraying banknotes at wedding

A Nigerian makeup artist has been sentenced to six months in prison for publicly tossing local currency during his wedding celebration, in violation of a law aimed at protecting the dignity of the naira.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced the sentence on Monday, saying the Federal High Court in Kano, northern Nigeria, convicted Abdullahi Musa Huseini, popularly known as "Amuscap" for what it described as the "abuse and defacement" of banknotes.

Huseini was seen throwing one hundred 1,000-naira notes (approximately $63 USD) during his December wedding, an act known locally as "spraying." While the practice is a vibrant feature of Nigerian festivities, especially weddings and parties, it is technically illegal under a 2007 law that prohibits mishandling of the national currency.

In recent months, Nigerian authorities have cracked down on celebrities and influencers accused of violating the law. The EFCC’s campaign has reignited debate about whether the enforcement is selective and whether cultural traditions should be criminalized.

Last year, social media personality Bobrisky received a six-month sentence for a similar offense at a movie premiere, and actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin was jailed for six months after a video surfaced of her spraying and stepping on naira notes at a party.

Critics say the law is being applied inconsistently, often targeting high-profile figures, while supporters argue it's necessary to maintain respect for the naira as Nigeria grapples with inflation and a weakening currency.