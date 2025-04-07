Welcome to Africanews

Trump says 'talking to Russia' as Ukraine fighting continues

President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House on Marine One, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Washington   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

War in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump talked about the Russia-Ukraine peace process and the Middle East ceasefire talks as he spoke to reporters onboard Air Force One on Sunday.

He said his government is currently “talking to Russia” and that they would “like him (Russian President Vladimir Putin) to stop.”

“It's a horrible thing that should have never started, would have never started if I were president, 100%,” he added.

Separately, Trump commented on Gaza ceasefire discussions, saying that “there's a lot of things going on with the Middle East right now that have to be silenced” without specifying what.

Trump on Monday will meet with Netanyahu for the second time since he began his latest term in January. Netanyahu said they would discuss the war and the new 17% tariff imposed on Israel, part of a sweeping global decision by the U.S.

The U.S., a mediator in ceasefire efforts along with Egypt and Qatar, had expressed support for Israel's resumption of the war last month.

