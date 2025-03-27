The Okwelians: Unlocking New Economic Paths for Cameroon [Business Africa]

This week, Business Africa shines a spotlight on Cameroon with a special edition.

On the agenda: The Okwelians, an idea laboratory focused on empowering youth and the private sector to transform the economy, the challenge of local cocoa value addition for a more competitive industry, and the rise of digitalized livestock farming, an innovation hindered by lack of funding.

The Okwelians: An Idea Laboratory for the Future of Cameroon

The think-do tank The Okwelians held its strategic summit in Yaoundé from March 19 to 21, 2025. The two-day summit brought together over 300 participants with the goal of redefining Cameroon’s socio-economic outlook by 2035.

In the face of Cameroon’s economic and social challenges, The Okwelians positions itself as a key player in both reflection and action. Founded by Maître Jacques-Jonathan Nyemb, this think-tank aims to encourage youth to actively participate in the country’s transformation.

"We have trained nearly 1,000 young people in leadership, ethics, and innovation. We offer mentoring, tutoring, and encourage community service," explains the lawyer. But The Okwelians is also an idea laboratory, with over 200 publications and 60 experts mobilized to address crucial issues such as social cohesion, economic transformation, and governance.

An Economic Transformation in Question

Cameroon faces several major challenges: underemployment, the rising cost of living, and dependence on imports. "The challenge is to produce what we consume and consume what we produce," says Maître Nyemb. He stresses the need to improve infrastructure, human capital, and the business climate to create a more robust economic fabric.

What Role for the Private Sector?

In a context where the state plays a central role, The Okwelians advocates for a more dynamic and inclusive private sector. "The state doesn’t know everything, it can’t do everything. There needs to be a more representative business community, covering more territories and small businesses," he explains. This evolution is seen as essential for fostering investment and entrepreneurship.

A Model Adaptable to Other Countries?

While the initiative is focused on Cameroon, its approach has inspired others beyond the country's borders. The Okwelians collaborates with think tanks in Central Africa and within the Southern Voice network. "We recently studied agricultural value chains with female agri-preneurs and shared these findings internationally," adds Maître Nyemb.

In the context of Cameroon’s economic transition and debates about the country’s future, The Okwelians positions itself as a space for reflection and experimentation, helping to shape the contours of a more inclusive and sustainable development model.

Cameroon: The Battle for Local Cocoa Transformation

With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue, Cameroon is the world’s fifth-largest cocoa producer. However, 80% of cocoa beans are exported without transformation, depriving the country of valuable added value.

The Difficult Path to Value Addition

At The Okwelians summit, experts and industry players discussed the challenges and opportunities facing Cameroonian cocoa. "Local transformation is crucial for increasing farmers' income and boosting the economy," emphasized Narcisse Olinga, Vice President of the International Cocoa Council (ICCO) for the 2022-2023 cocoa year. However, challenges remain: poor infrastructure, restrictive European regulations on deforestation, and trade barriers targeting finished products. "Europe accounts for 80% of our exports, but it blocks our chocolates on the grounds of competition," he lamented.

Africa Processing Company, A Pioneering Model

In Douala, this startup is breaking the mold by producing cocoa paste and butter for both local and international markets. "Why import chocolate when we have the beans?" asks its leader, Lisette Claudia Tame. The factory processes 4,000 tons per year, with a goal of reaching 24,000 tons.

The Key: Shortening the Chain

The company focuses on direct procurement from farmers, eliminating intermediaries. "Less margin taken, more income for them," she explains. However, without massive bank support and facing complex regulations, industrialization remains a challenging path.

While Asia and North Africa emerge as alternatives to Europe, one question remains: Will Cameroon manage to keep a piece of the pie… or will it continue to export the ingredients?

Gajo Livestock: Livestock 2.0 Facing the Funding Challenge

Fotso Ngassa, a livestock specialist, lost everything during the crisis in southwestern Cameroon. Seeking refuge in Douala, he had to start from scratch before launching Gajo Livestock, a digital platform connecting farmers and customers across Africa.

His ambition? To modernize the sector by facilitating cattle sales, providing online veterinary access (via Farm Genius 2.0), and ensuring certified products. However, despite the innovation, funding remains a major hurdle. "There has been no institutional or private support so far," he laments, calling on business angels to invest and accelerate his expansion.

In the meantime, Fotso continues to meet with local farmers, convinced that his solution can transform eating habits and strengthen food security in Africa. His story is emblematic of the challenges young African entrepreneurs face, caught between innovation and lack of capital. The African livestock sector, with meat consumption set to more than double by 2050, offers strong growth potential. GAJO Livestock aims to capitalize on this growing market.