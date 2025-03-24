WC Qualifiers: Tunisia seek to cement their lead in Group H against Malawi

The CAF World Cup qualifier match for group H pitting Malawi and Tunisia will take place Monday at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis.

Both teams were seen Sunday training in preparation for the mega match as Tunisia hope to cement further their lead in the group.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi said he was optimistic his team would get positive results against Malawi.

'' We have an important match at a high level against an important rival, despite them not winning their last match. We are beginning a new stage with the players and the new football federation staff. We hope it will be a new period of winning and getting good results,'' said Sami Trabelsi, the Tunisia coach.

Tunisia tops the group with 13 points from 5 games, with 4 wins and a draw.

Meanwhile, the Flames of the Malawi team were also seen preparing for their World Cup qualifier with Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Monday.

They enter the match in need of a win after their 1-0 loss to Tunisia in November 2023.

"Tunisia we played them in Malawi. They won 1-0. So anything can be possible. We came also here. We are playing them the same way they did to us when they were in Malawi. We can play also to win here," said Callisto Pasuwa, the Malawian head coach.

Tunisia are two points clear of Namibia, who entertain second-from-bottom Equatorial Guinea in Johannesburg on Monday, while Liberia, on seven points in third, entertain a Sao Tome and Principe side that has lost all five of their games so far.

A ticket to the 2026 finals in Canada, USA and Mexico is the prize for the group winners - the team finishing second could potentially compete in the second round to advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Tunisia, who qualified for the last two tournaments in Russia and Qatar, will take a major step towards a 7th appearance at a World Cup finals in their history with another three points at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Tunis. They have won both of their previous home games so far and beat Malawi 1-0 in the reverse fixture back in November 2023 with a late penalty from their captain, Youssef Msakni.