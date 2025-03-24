Angola ends mediation role in the DRC-Rwanda conflict amid failed talk

Angola has announced its decision to end its mediation efforts in the ongoing conflict involving the M23 rebels, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Rwanda, citing a series of failed negotiations and external interference.

The announcement was made by the Presidency of the Republic of Angola on Monday, March 24.

"Angola has always believed in the need for direct negotiations between the DRC Government and the M23, and has worked towards this goal and secured the consent of both parties for the first round to take place in Luanda on 18th March this year. However, this event was aborted at the last minute due to a combination of factors, including some external elements unrelated to the ongoing African process," the statement read.

After nearly two months of serving as the African Union's Chair, Angola recognized the need to shift its focus to broader continental priorities, including peace, infrastructure, economic development, and justice for Africans.

Angola's mediation efforts had faced numerous challenges, including the rejection of talks by the M23 rebels last week, who cited international sanctions as a barrier to engagement. The negotiations were further complicated by a sudden meeting between DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Doha, Qatar.

The conflict has intensified recently, with the M23 rebels capturing key towns in North and South Kivu provinces, displacing thousands, and worsening the humanitarian crisis. Despite diplomatic efforts, violence between the DRC and the M23 continues, underscoring the urgent need for dialogue.

Angola’s decision to withdraw now leaves the peace process in limbo, despite signs of de-escalation from both sides.

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebels recently announced they would withdraw their forces from the captured town of Walikale as a sign of their commitment to the terms set during the Doha meeting.