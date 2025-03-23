Pope Francis leaves hospital after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia

Pope Francis returned home to the Vatican after he was hospitalised for five weeks with a life-threatening bout of pneumonia.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the hospital he was staying in to greet him.

Doctors who announced his release said he needs two months of rest, during which he should refrain from meeting with big groups of people or exerting himself. But they said that eventually he should be able to resume his normal activities.

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic church suffered two crises while hospitalised, but by the beginning of the fourth week doctors said he was no longer in critical condition.

Pope Francis’ release brought tangible relief to believers across the world who had been anxiously following 38 days of medical ups and downs and wondering whether the pontiff would make it.