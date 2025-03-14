Sudan's crisis deepens as violence and famine threaten millions

Right now, an estimated 12.1 million women and girls - and increasingly men and boys - are at risk of sexual violence. This is an 80 per cent increase from the previous year,” said Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF, briefing the UN Security Council on the situation in Sudan. She said, “With its economy and social services system and infrastructure in near collapse, and no end to the conflict in sight, we estimate that nearly two thirds of Sudan’s total population - more than 30 million people - will require humanitarian assistance this year. 16 million of them are children - and they are paying a terrible price.”

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is escalating rapidly, with famine spreading to hotspots across the country. Russell added, “Famine is occurring in hotspots in at least five locations in Sudan, with an estimated 1.3 million children under five living in these areas. Over 3 million children under five are at imminent risk of deadly disease outbreaks, including cholera, malaria, and dengue, due to a failing health system.” The dire situation is exacerbated by the collapse of infrastructure, with 16.5 million school-aged children out of school, and nearly an entire generation at risk. “This is not just a crisis, it is a poly-crisis affecting every sector, from health and nutrition to water, education, and protection," Russell said.

The situation has become increasingly perilous for children, with grave violations against them continuing to rise. "Between June and December 2024, more than 900 incidents of grave violations against children were reported - with a staggering 80 per cent involving the killing and maiming of children, primarily in Darfur, Khartoum, and Al Jazirah States," Russell noted. “Sadly, we know these numbers are just a fraction of the reality.” Sexual violence is also rampant in Sudan, further deepening the crisis. Russell revealed, “In Sudan today, sexual violence is pervasive. It is used to humiliate, dominate, disperse, forcibly relocate, and terrify an entire population.” Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) also highlighted the severity of the situation.

“My team in Chad treated over 800 wounded people in just three days as thousands of Masalit civilians fled al-Jeneina after the Rapid Support Forces seized the city. Survivors told us how simply belonging to the Masalit community had, in itself, become a death sentence,” said MSF Secretary General Christopher Lockyear. Lockyear urged a shift in the international community's approach, warning that the looming rainy season would further exacerbate the crisis.

“The rainy season looms large. The hunger gap will widen, the crisis in Sudan demands a shift away from the failed approaches of the past. Millions of lives depend on it.” Lord Ray Collins of Highbury, the UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, called for renewed efforts to end the conflict. “Looking ahead, in April, the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary will convene foreign ministers in London to help end the conflict and to improve the humanitarian response,” Collins said. “Bringing an end to the conflict will be a critical step towards ending sexual and gender-based violence in Sudan.” Meanwhile, Dorothy Shea of the United States, confirmed that the U.S. would continue to support life-saving humanitarian assistance for Sudan.

“Consistent with President Trump's executive order on revaluating and realigning United States foreign aid, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is conducting a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are consistent with US foreign policy,” Shea stated. “The Secretary of State approved a waiver for life-saving humanitarian assistance, covering emergency food, medicine, shelter, and subsistence assistance, including for Sudan.” Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed, condemned the violence and raised concerns about the use of aid by militias. “Armed violence has been used by RSF combatants as a weapon of war, and this amounts to a war crime,” Mohamed said. “This demonic act has been employed as a catalyst for the widespread dissemination of hate speech based on ethnic supremacy, the establishment of women as slaves, and the sale of girls into slavery.”

He also voiced criticism of external actors, questioning the UAE’s involvement. “Are they not ashamed? Is the representative of UAE not ashamed? He spoke about $100 million provided by his country, but on the next day, the RSF militia say they’re going to use that money to buy planes and weapons.” In response, Mohamed Abushahab, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, said, “The UAE reaffirms that it has not been a party to this conflict, is not a party to this conflict, and does not side with any party to this conflict. Falsehoods remain falsehoods no matter how often they are repeated.” Speaking to reporters after the Security Council Christopher Lockyear said, “Our message today to the Council is that the war in Sudan cannot continue to be waged with a shameless disregard for civilian rights.”