Ukraine agrees to US-proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia

Ukraine has agreed to a proposal by the United States for an immediate 30-day ceasefire with Russia on land, sea, and sky, following talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said the ball was now in Russia’s court as Washington takes the offer to Moscow.

Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, said their high-level talks with the US on Tuesday showed Kyiv is ready for peace.

"Today we demonstrated to all the world that we want a peace. We are ready for peace, for a just and lasting peace," Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office who led the Ukrainian delegation.

Following the talks, US President Donald Trump’s administration lifted its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine.

This marked a sharp shift from only a week ago, when it imposed the measures to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to enter talks to end the war.

Trump yesterday said he was open to inviting Zelenskyy back to the White House, following the pair's fiery last meeting at the Oval Office.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago, and now holds around a fifth of Ukrainian territory.

The Kremlin has thus far opposed anything short of a permanent end to the conflict without accepting any concessions.