Algeria to import 1 million sheep ahead of Eid al-Adha

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced plans to import 1 million sheep ahead of this year’s Eid al-Adha, aiming to stabilize prices and meet high demand for the ritual sacrifice.

This move follows a series of measures to ease public frustration over rising costs and the government’s tight grip on power. North Africa has faced extreme heat and drought for seven consecutive years, which has led to a drop in local sheep production.

Last year, soaring prices made it unaffordable for many to buy the animals. This year’s import plan aims to ensure that more Algerians can participate in the celebration without breaking the bank.

Eid al-Adha, which falls in early June, is an important tradition where Muslims slaughter sheep to honour the story of Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God's command, but God provided a lamb as a substitute.