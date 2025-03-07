DRC : Ramadan under a cloud of uncertainty in Goma

With prayers at home and a muted breaking of the fast, the holy month of Ramadan is different this year for Muslims in Goma.

The city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo was captured in January by M23 rebels, and the atmosphere of uncertainty and fear makes some traditional practices impossible.

“At the moment, some are meeting in their homes, but the Taraweeh prayer is held, as usual, at the mosque. But there aren't as many of them as there used to be, but they are praying,” said Ahmed Salim, a Muslim resident in the city.

This Friday, the mosque is packed with worshippers, torn between the joy of marking Ramadan and their pain. Together they share a common wish. A return to peace.

“Already in our preaching, we are advocating peace, and we are also obliged to communicate in this way because, during the month, among our prayers, we ask for peace in the province and in the country in general’, confides Maris Mambo, another of the faithful.

This is the first time worshipers in Goma are experiencing the holy month of Ramadan in stressful conditions under the M23 occupation.

Leaders of the Muslim community in the provinces are reassuring people and calling on the new leaders to guarantee the safety of the faithful throughout this period.

“Our leaders went to see the new people in charge of the town. Thank God, they sent them the message and asked us not to worry and agreed that we could say our evening prayers in safety,” said Imam Djuma Dauda.

“The new leaders gave us permission and asked the Muslims to be quiet, but to be in Muslim dress so that they could be identified as Muslims,” he said.

With insecurity intensifying at nightfall, mosques in Goma have been forced to recommend that worshippers living far away stay at home during evening prayers.

In Goma, the holy month has not only become a symbol of resilience, but also an expression of people’s hope for a return to peace and security.

Faced with uncertainty, the faithful turn to prayer, hoping that the holy month will be a time of peace and reconciliation for their town.