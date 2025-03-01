Ramadan preparations surge with sweets and health checks in Morocco

In front of one of the shops, people gather to buy Ramadan sweets, the most famous of which is Chebbakia, a sweet covered with honey and sesame seeds. One of the vendors takes a piece of it with his hand and offers it to customer Souad Sebaii to try. "It is necessary to prepare for the month of Ramadan.

According to tradition, the Ramadan table should be full of several different dishes, such as Chebbakia, Harira (soup), Baghrir, Rghaif ( Moroccan pancakes), and everything that Ramadan requires," she says. Cooking expertise is in action as one worker prepares the thin sheets of dough used in traditional dishes such as Bastilla. Next to him, a vendor is busy preparing a bouquet of fresh mint and aromatic herbs, one of the essential ingredients for Moroccan tea during Ramadan. Dates, nuts, spices and herbs are also in high demand at this time of year. "When Ramadan approaches, we provide the goods that customers need, such as sesame, various seeds and everything Sellou (Moroccan confection) needs, in addition to dates and tea herbs," explains Jaouad El Attar, a spices and herbs seller in the popular market in the old medina of Rabat.

At this bakery, the staff are making more cookies and pastries than usual. Some are preparing seafood-filled Bastilla. Boxes of Chebbakia are filled up too. "When Ramadan approaches, we prepare Chebbakia, Sellou, Bastilla with chicken and seafood, Briouats, Mahinchat and honeyed sweets, and we prepare them in a higher quantity than normal days, with an increase estimated at 50 to 60%." says baker Rachida Meftah. But when it comes to fasting, some people need to be more careful.

In Salé, Naima Motog is paying a visit to doctor Faiçal Serrou to monitor her diabetes. He will check her blood pressure and blood sugar levels before advising whether she can fast safely during Ramadan. "When a person has diabetes and fasts, their blood sugar levels can rise significantly, which may cause consciousness disorders (loss of concentration and hallucinations), digestive issues, and dehydration. This can lead to the patient falling into a coma and, in some cases, even death due to fasting. There is also a risk of low blood sugar levels during fasting, which also poses a danger to the person," explains Serrou.

After the examination is over, the doctor writes a prescription and gives her some health tips to avoid any complications during fasting. "Before I got used to visiting the doctor, I used to faint during Ramadan near the time of iftar.

Since then, I have started visiting the doctor to avoid any issues or potential heart attacks," says Motag. Back in the market, sellers are busy with last minute purchases including prayer supplies, such as rugs and Qurans, in preparation for the holy month. In the last days before Ramadan, mosques begin preparing to receive large numbers of worshipers.

The mosques are cleaned and decorated, and prayer areas are prepared to receive worshipers during Tarawih prayers. With the first call to prayer on the first day of Ramadan, the holy month begins.