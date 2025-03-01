Over 60,000 fleeing conflict in DRC seek safety in Burundi

In just two weeks, over 60,000 people have crossed into Burundi, fleeing deadly violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Many of these families had already been displaced within DRC and are now seeking refuge in neighbouring Burundi. The majority of those arriving are women and children, escaping ongoing conflict in eastern DRC.

As the fighting moves closer to the town of Uvira, near the official border crossing, this number is expected to rise. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, commends Burundi's decision to grant refugees prima facie status, ensuring they receive immediate protection and critical humanitarian aid.

These new arrivals are primarily Congolese citizens who had already been displaced by past conflicts, now forced to flee once again due to fresh clashes. Some have travelled from as far as Goma, hundreds of kilometres to the north—another tragic example of repeated displacement in East Africa.

UNHCR and its partners are working tirelessly to assist these refugees, providing essential items like warm meals, water, sleeping materials, and hygiene supplies. Local community organizations are also offering invaluable support.

Brigitte Mukanga-Eno, the UNHCR Representative in Burundi, recently visited refugees in Kaburantwa, listening to their concerns and assessing their needs. Those arriving are being transferred to the Musenyi refugee site, which can accommodate 10,000 people. UNHCR staff are assisting with registration and transportation, ensuring refugees are safely relocated.

The Government of Burundi is also planning to allocate additional land to expand the refugee sites, providing much-needed shelter and support.