Rain washes out Champions Trophy game between South Africa and Australia

Rain washed out the Champions Trophy game between South Africa and two-time winner Australia on Tuesday without a ball being bowled.

The pitch remained under covers at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium throughout the day because of a persistent light drizzle before umpires called off the game shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

Both unbeaten teams go into their last Group B game with a chance to qualify for the semifinals with three points already secured. Australia plays against Afghanistan at Lahore on Friday while South Africa meets England at Karachi on Saturday.

South Africa and Australia began their campaigns by posting 300-plus scores against Afghanistan and England, respectively.

Australia, coming into the Champions Trophy without three frontline fast bowlers, made the tournament’s highest-ever chase of 352 on the back of Josh Inglis’ century against England at Lahore.

South Africa registered an emphatic 107-run win over Afghanistan at Karachi after Ryan Rickelton made his maiden ODI hundred in a strong total of 315-6.

New Zealand and India have already qualified for the semifinals after winning both their Group A games against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

England will take on Afghanistan in a must-win game for both teams to stay in semifinal contention in Lahore on Wednesday.