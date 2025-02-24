Abigail Kwartekaa Quartey: Breaking Barriers in Ghanaian Boxing

A Ghanaian fighter is making history and putting her country on the global map for women's boxing. Abigail Kwartekaa Quartey has become Ghana’s first female world boxing champion, a feat that cements her legacy in the country’s rich boxing tradition.

A Humble Beginning

Abigail Kwartekaa Quartey’s journey into boxing started in the streets of Jamestown, one of Accra’s oldest and most historic neighborhoods. At just 28 years old, she has now joined the ranks of legendary Ghanaian boxers such as Azumah "The Professor" Nelson, Bukom Banku, and Ike Quartey. But unlike them, she has had to battle more than just opponents in the ring—she has also had to fight against societal expectations and gender norms.

Her path to boxing was unexpected. “At the time I got into boxing, I was selling rice with my aunt. I would play football with the boys in my neighborhood. I did that for a while until my brother, who is also a boxer, asked me to get gloves and join him for his training on Saturdays and Sundays,” Quartey recalls.

It was her brother who noticed her athletic abilities and encouraged her to train. However, not everyone in her family was as supportive. Her aunts and siblings were strongly opposed to her decision to pursue boxing, often begging her coach to dissuade her. “They hadn’t seen a woman boxing before,” she explains. “But thankfully, my coach encouraged me, and now I am a professional boxer.”

Making History in the Ring

In November, Quartey achieved a milestone that no other Ghanaian woman had before—she won the WIBF World Super Bantamweight title after defeating British boxer Sangeeta Birdie at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Jamestown.

Her victory wasn’t just a personal achievement; it was a moment of pride for her community and the entire nation. Her coach, Ebenezer “Coach Killer” Adjei, acknowledges the significance of her title. “Her title is a big deal for her. And for the gym, the community, the nation of Ghana, Africa, and the world at large. It is not easy to win such a title, and no woman (from Ghana) has ever won such a title before.”

For Quartey, winning the world title is not just about personal glory—it’s about paving the way for other women in the sport. “There were women in boxing before me, but they were not allowed to travel outside Ghana. I became the first woman boxer to travel outside Ghana on the ticket of the Black Bombers (Ghana’s National Boxing Team), and now I am the first lady to win a world title for Ghana,” she says proudly.

Inspiring a New Generation

Quartey’s journey has not only changed her life but has also inspired young female boxers in Ghana. Perpetual Okaijah, an 18-year-old aspiring boxer, shares how Quartey’s story resonates with her. “They didn’t support me in the beginning because I was the only female in the family who liked boxing. They kept telling me to go and work instead, saying ‘you are a woman, you can’t box.’ But I kept going, and eventually, they had no choice but to support me.”

Sarah Lotus Asare, a boxing coach and the project lead for the Girls Box Tournament, believes Quartey’s victory is a turning point for women’s boxing in Ghana. “Even for male boxers, it’s difficult to win against non-Africans because they have more resources and equipment. So Quartey’s victory is such an inspiring story, and we are really happy for her.”

A Legacy in the Making

Despite the challenges, Quartey remains determined to keep pushing boundaries in women’s boxing. Now, with her title belt proudly displayed, she serves as a beacon of hope for many young women who dream of stepping into the ring.

Her success has proven that with resilience and determination, barriers can be broken, and new paths can be forged. As she continues to train and inspire others, Abigail Kwartekaa Quartey is not just Ghana’s first female world boxing champion—she is a trailblazer for generations to come.