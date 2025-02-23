RSF signs 'Peace' deal amid Sudan’s civil war and crisis

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces have signed a charter with allied political and armed groups to create a "government of peace and unity."

While the UN has expressed concerns, the new government is unlikely to gain recognition and marks a further split in the war torn country which has lasted almost two years.

The RSF controls much of Darfur and Kordofan but is facing fierce resistance from the Sudanese army. The new charter calls for a secular, democratic state, though it allows armed groups to remain active. The RSF is accused of genocide and other atrocities.

The Sudanese government has accuse d the United Arab Emirates of backing the RSF militarily and financially, a claim which U.N. experts and U.S. lawmakers found credible. The UAE denies the accusation.

With the war creating an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and millions facing hunger, Sudan’s future remains uncertain as rival factions continue to fight for control.