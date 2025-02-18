After 500 days of war, Gaza's living conditions are dire

Palestinians assert that the Gaza Strip is unlivable after 500 days of relentless war between Israel and Hamas.

"Gaza is in ruins," stated Mohammed Barash, as he sat in front of his devastated home in Bureij.

"Everything is destroyed—total devastation, with no resources left."

Monday marked the 500th day of the ongoing conflict, which began with Hamas' incursion into southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The current fragile ceasefire is set to end in early March, leaving uncertainty about whether it will be extended, if negotiations for a more permanent ceasefire will commence, or if fighting will resume.

The war has resulted in catastrophic damage in the Gaza Strip, with over 48,200 Palestinians killed and more than 111,600 injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

More than 245,000 housing units have been destroyed, and over 92 percent of the main roads are in ruins, forcing around 90 percent of Gaza's population to flee.

On October 7, 2023, approximately 1,200 people were killed in Israel, and 251 hostages were taken into Gaza, with 73 hostages still remaining there, including three captured prior to that date.

Since the conflict began, 846 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives, and more than 75,500 Israelis have been displaced as a result of attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.