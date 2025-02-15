Welcome to Africanews

Hostages released in ceasefire exchange

Hamas frees Israeli hostages in Gaza
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Israel Hamas war

In a dramatic exchange, three Israeli hostages were released by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip, as part of a ceasefire deal. The men— Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel Chen, and Alexander Troufanov—were abducted during the October 7th attacks that sparked the ongoing conflict. They were paraded before a crowd in Gaza before being handed over to the Red Cross and transported to Israel for medical care and reunion with their families.

The release comes as part of a larger ceasefire agreement, which has seen hundreds of Palestinian prisoners freed in exchange for hostages. This marks the sixth exchange since the truce began in January. The situation remains tense, with concerns growing for the remaining hostages' well-being, as violence continues to affect both sides of the conflict.

