Trump reiterates plan to 'clear' Gaza in meeting with King of Jordan

Meeting with Jordan's King, U.S. President Donald Trump once again made the controversial suggestion that Gaza could be emptied of all residents, controlled by America and transformed into a tourist area.

The idea could likely only work if Jordan accepts more refugees from the enclave, which it has refused to do.

Nonetheless, Trump outlined his divisive vision for Gaza as he spoke to reporters, stating, ''we're going to have it and we're going to keep it. And we're going to make sure that there's going to be peace and there's not going to be any problem and nobody's going to question it, and we're going to run it very properly.''

''Eventually we'll have economic development at a very large scale, maybe the largest scale on that site. And we'll have lots of good things built there, including hotels and office buildings and housing and other things. And we'll make that site into what it should be,'' he added.

Jordan's King did not make in depth comments on the plan. Rather he insisted that the two nations should come up with a plan that benefits the U.S., Jordan, and those in Gaza, stating, "I think we have to keep in mind that there is a plan from Egypt and the Arab countries. We're being invited by Mohammed bin Salman to have discussions in Riyadh. I think the point is, is how do we make this work in a way that is good for everybody?''

''Obviously, we have to look at the best interests of, of the United States, of the people in the region, especially too, my people of Jordan. And we're going to have some interesting discussions today. I think one of the things that we can do right away is take 2,000 children that are either cancer children or in very ill state to Jordan as quickly as possible and then wait for, I think, the Egyptians to present that plan on how we can work with the president to work on Gaza challenges," he added.

During the meeting, Trump also implied that the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel could be called off if Hamas doesn't release all of the remaining captives in the coming days.