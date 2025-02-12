Sudan's FM visits Moscow seeking more collaborations with Russia

The Sudanese Foreign Minister, on a visit to Moscow on Wednesday, said he "is grateful" to Russia for its support in the United Nations Security Council.

Ali Yousuf Ahmed Al-Sharif, speaking during a joint press conference with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, said that attempts to pass a resolution in the Security Council that would pave the way for international UN forces to intervene in Sudan were blocked by Moscow.

"Of course, we reject this intervention in Sudanese affairs, he said.

“We have come here to thank the leadership, government, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for their supportive stance on Sudan in the United Nations Security Council."

Al-Sharif added that “we are working together for peace, stability, respect for nations, and national sovereignty."

Sudan has been unstable since a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

A short-lived transition to democracy was derailed when army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led a military coup in 2021.

The RSF and Sudan’s military began fighting each other in 2023.

Their conflict has killed more than 28,000 people and forced millions to flee their homes.