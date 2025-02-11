Besigye launches hunger strike amid prolonged detention

Opposition leader Kizza Besigye has begun a hunger strike as his detention nears three months. The 68-year-old politician, who faces charges of possessing pistols and attempting to buy weapons abroad, denies the accusations.

Besigye has been in a Kampala prison since his controversial arrest in Nairobi last October. His trial was initially postponed until January, but it remains unclear when it will begin.

Concerns over his health have grown, with reports that prison officials denied food brought by his family. Last month, Uganda’s Parliament Committee on Human Rights visited Besigye after photos of his frail appearance at court sparked public alarm.

Opposition MPs have criticised the government for its handling of his case, demanding swift action to address the human rights violations at Luzira Prison.

The situation has put a spotlight on the treatment of political prisoners in Uganda, with growing calls for the government to respect their rights.