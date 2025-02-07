February 20 marks official handover of French base in Abidjan

On December 31, during his address to the nation, Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian president, announced the official return of military responsibilities, marking a new phase in the withdrawal of French troops from Africa.

The French military base in Abidjan will officially be handed over to Ivory Coast on February 20 during a ceremony attended by the defense ministers of both countries, according to sources close to the matter.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu is expected in Abidjan for the ceremony alongside his Ivorian counterpart, Téné Birahima Ouattara.

Alassane Ouattara, who has been in power in Ivory Coast since 2011, announced the transfer of the 43rd BIMA camp, the marine infantry battalion located in Port-Bouet (a district of Abidjan), on December 31.

Having been expelled from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger by hostile juntas, the French military also had to leave Chad shortly after N'Djamena abruptly terminated the military cooperation agreement at the end of November.

Senegal is also negotiating the withdrawal of French troops by the end of 2025.

In Ivory Coast, the departure is occurring amicably between the two armies: Ivorian paratroopers entered the Port-Bouet camp in January and are now working alongside French soldiers.

Ivory Coast remains a key ally of France in West Africa. Approximately 1,000 soldiers were stationed at the 43rd BIMA, primarily engaged in combating jihadist threats in the Sahel and northern regions of some Gulf of Guinea countries.

However, a contingent of about 80 soldiers will remain at the Port-Bouet camp, which will be renamed Thomas d'Aquin Ouattara.

This move aligns with France's strategy to restructure its military presence in Africa, aiming for a less visible deployment that responds to the needs of the host countries.